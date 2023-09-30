Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in pool match

India beat arch-rival Pakistan in Men's Pool A match in the Asian Games 2023 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou on Saturday.
Four goals from Harmanpreet Singh and a brace from Sumit Kumar star in the win while Pakistan managed two consolatory goals.
Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Samsher Singh and Mandeep Singh also found the back of the net in the historic win as India scored 10 goals against Pakistan for the first time in the history of the game!
India remain top of the table with four wins in as many games while scoring 46 goals in due process.
The Indian team has qualified for the semis with the win while Pakistan will have to fight it out with Japan for the remaining spot from the pool if they wish to keep themselves in the medal run!
India will face Bangladesh in their next game on October 2.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.