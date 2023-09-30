Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in pool match

India beat arch-rival Pakistan in Men's Pool A match in the Asian Games 2023 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Four goals from Harmanpreet Singh and a brace from Sumit Kumar star in the win while Pakistan managed two consolatory goals.

Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Samsher Singh and Mandeep Singh also found the back of the net in the historic win as India scored 10 goals against Pakistan for the first time in the history of the game!

India remain top of the table with four wins in as many games while scoring 46 goals in due process.

The Indian team has qualified for the semis with the win while Pakistan will have to fight it out with Japan for the remaining spot from the pool if they wish to keep themselves in the medal run!

India will face Bangladesh in their next game on October 2.