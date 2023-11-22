USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced its steak of gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated further during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the local currency hovers around 285.36, with an increase of Rs0.43 in the inter-bank market.

In previous session, the local currency registered gains to settle at 285.79 against greenback.

In the open market, rupee also performed well and is being quoted at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.