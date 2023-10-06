Search

Pakistan

PTI worker arrested outside Adiala Jail for celebrating Imran Khan's birthday

10:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
PTI worker arrested outside Adiala Jail for celebrating Imran Khan's birthday
A PTI worker who had arrived outside Adiala Jail to celebrate former prime minister Imran Khan's birthday was detained by the police as crackdown on PTI workers continues.

A PTI supporter who reportedly travelled from KP to cut a cake outside the jail to mark detained PTI chairman's birthday also had his motorbike seized by the police, according to a report in the local media.

 According to the report, a police officer posted in Sadar Bairooni Police Station confirmed the detention of the PTI supporter under 3 MPO.

PTI leaders and workers are being targeted after the May 9 riots triggered by Imran Khan's arrest by the Rangers inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

