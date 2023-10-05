Search

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan turns 71 in Adiala Jail

12:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan's most celebrated cricketer Imran Khan turns 71 today (October 5, 2023).

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has planned to hold special prayers for protection of Khan outside the Adiala jail, where his detained. It has urged the masses to gather outside the prison facility in Rawalpindi or at nearby mosques in peaceful manner at 4:30pm tomorrow. 

In another post, the embattled PTI also asked people to pay tribute to Imran Khan by “doing what he does BEST - Help others unconditionally!”

Imran Khan in jail

Khan, who served as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan, has been in jail for sixty days after he was arrested on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. A court in the federal capital sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

The former cricket star, who launched his political party in April 1996, has denied wrongdoing. He later filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the jail sentence. 

On August 30, the IHC suspended the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence but his detention at Attock jail continued as a special court recently established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had directed Jail authorities to keep Imran Khan in prison on judicial remand in a case related to controversial US cipher. 

He has been actively engaged in philanthropist activities as he is the founder of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and the Numl College, Mianwali.

Cricket Career

Khan played international cricket for two decades in the late twentieth century. He was skipper of the Pakistani team which lifted Cricket World Cup in 1992.

Khan retired from cricket in 1992 as one of Pakistan’s most successful players. In total, he made 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket, and is one of eight world cricketers to have achieved an ‘All-rounder’s Triple’ in Test matches. He was later, in 2010, inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Political Struggle

Imran ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in Pakistani general election, 1997 as a candidate of PTI from two constituencies - NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore - but was unsuccessful and lost both the seats to candidates of PML (N). In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and led his party in the opposition in Punjab and Sindh.

However, in 2018 Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing that it has won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested. 

Marital Life 

The PTI chief was married twice but none of his marriages lasted. He married Jemima Goldsmith, a British national, in 1995 and ended his relationship with her in 2004.

He then married Reham Khan in 2015 but they got divorced within 10 months of their marriage.

Imran Khan then tied the knot with Bushra Bibi, who hails from Pakpattan city of Punjab, and they are still in relationship. 

