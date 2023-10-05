Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan turns 71 in Adiala Jail

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan's most celebrated cricketer Imran Khan turns 71 today (October 5, 2023).
His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has planned to hold special prayers for protection of Khan outside the Adiala jail, where his detained. It has urged the masses to gather outside the prison facility in Rawalpindi or at nearby mosques in peaceful manner at 4:30pm tomorrow.
تاریخ: 5 اکتوبر 2023— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 3, 2023
وقت: شام 4:30 بجے
مقام: اڈیالہ جیل اور پورا پاکستان
تقریب: عمران خان اور پاکستان کے لیے دعاء خیر
پاکستانیوں سے گزارش ہے کہ وہ اڈیالہ جیل اور پورے پاکستان میں اپنی مقامی مساجد میں پرامن طریقے سے جمع ہوں، قرآن خوانی کے لیے قرآن شریف ساتھ لائیں۔
پاکستانی قوم مل… pic.twitter.com/NXW0utEZxy
In another post, the embattled PTI also asked people to pay tribute to Imran Khan by “doing what he does BEST - Help others unconditionally!”
Let us pay tribute to the man, the captain, the philanthropist, the leader, the legend, the ideology - Imran Khan!— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 4, 2023
October 5th, 2023 is our Captain’s 71st birthday. Let us all celebrate him by doing what he does BEST - Help others unconditionally!
Share your act of kindness by… pic.twitter.com/uNsLvBA9xB
Imran Khan in jail
Khan, who served as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan, has been in jail for sixty days after he was arrested on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. A court in the federal capital sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.
The former cricket star, who launched his political party in April 1996, has denied wrongdoing. He later filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the jail sentence.
On August 30, the IHC suspended the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence but his detention at Attock jail continued as a special court recently established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had directed Jail authorities to keep Imran Khan in prison on judicial remand in a case related to controversial US cipher.
He has been actively engaged in philanthropist activities as he is the founder of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and the Numl College, Mianwali.
Cricket Career
Khan played international cricket for two decades in the late twentieth century. He was skipper of the Pakistani team which lifted Cricket World Cup in 1992.
Khan retired from cricket in 1992 as one of Pakistan’s most successful players. In total, he made 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket, and is one of eight world cricketers to have achieved an ‘All-rounder’s Triple’ in Test matches. He was later, in 2010, inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
Political Struggle
Imran ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in Pakistani general election, 1997 as a candidate of PTI from two constituencies - NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore - but was unsuccessful and lost both the seats to candidates of PML (N). In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and led his party in the opposition in Punjab and Sindh.
However, in 2018 Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing that it has won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested.
Marital Life
The PTI chief was married twice but none of his marriages lasted. He married Jemima Goldsmith, a British national, in 1995 and ended his relationship with her in 2004.
He then married Reham Khan in 2015 but they got divorced within 10 months of their marriage.
Imran Khan then tied the knot with Bushra Bibi, who hails from Pakpattan city of Punjab, and they are still in relationship.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.