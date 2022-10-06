Watch – Imran Khan’s hilarious reaction to birthday wishes goes viral
Share
Former Pakistani cricket star turned politician Imran Khan celebrated his 70th birthday and fans were quick to wish the populist leader on the social media.
However, a hilarious video has spread like wildfire online where the former Prime Minister's reaction to birthday love has left the internet amused.
The viral video shows the PTI chairman addressing the media. He responded to birthday wishes from his political party members with humour, saying that someone who's turned 70 doesn't need to be reminded it's his birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Twitter erupts with ... 10:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Former Pakistani cricket star turned politician Imran Khan celebrates his 70th birthday today and fans were quick to ...
- ‘US needs to keep engaging Pakistan to reduce reliance on China’07:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- President Alvi urges political powers to decide date for fresh ...07:19 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid ...07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Abdullah Qureshi bids farewell to music for religious reasons04:44 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022