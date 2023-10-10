Search

Travelling to Israel? Here's what China advises flyers

08:17 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Travelling to Israel? Here's what China advises flyers

BEIJING - Amidst the intensifying situation in Israel and Palestine, China's Foreign Ministry, along with relevant embassies and consulates, has issued security advisories.

As part of the advisory, Chinese citizens have been urged to refrain from traveling to the region, and those already present are advised to maintain heightened vigilance, implement stringent security measures, and be prepared for potential emergencies.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, emphasized these precautions during a routine press conference as the clashes took over 1500 lives, in what appears to be the deadliest confrontation in decades.

As per the spokesperson, the Foreign Ministry has directed the embassy in Israel and the Office to the State of Palestine to actively engage in search and rescue operations for missing individuals and provide necessary medical care for the injured. 

The spokesperson said if a Chinese citizen encounters an emergency, they can swiftly reach out to the embassy in Israel or the office in Palestine for immediate assistance.

The official continued that should any Chinese citizen choose to depart voluntarily at this time, we are fully committed to extending support, ensuring their safety as our top priority.

It bears mentioning that since the start of clashes on Saturday, multiple airlines have announced to suspend operations in the wake of the security situation.

German airline Lufthansa has announced to cut flights to Israel following the fresh conflict which has drawn international attention. 

Media reports say that Austrian Airlines, Swiss Air, and Turkish Airlines are among the carriers to cancel flights to and from Israel.

Moreover, Wizz Air has so far diverted four flights that were en route to Israel when the confrontation started. Airbus jets from Catania, Cluj, Debrecen, and Warsaw all diverted to Larnaca, the airport on the island of Cyprus. 

Meanwhile, the State Department has issued an urgent security alert for Israel, informing US citizens to “remain vigilant” and to “take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness”.

Media reports say that soldiers are being taken hostage and in a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough. This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said.

