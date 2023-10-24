Sweden is discouraging immigration through fresh reforms: Details inside

STOCKHOLM - The authorities in Swedish are exploring a series of measures aimed at curbing immigration from non-EU countries, with the intent of encouraging better integration for those who settle in the country.

The reforms, drawing ire and appreciation at the same time, will include a reduction in benefits for immigrants from non-EU nations. Additionally, individuals from countries outside the EU will be required to learn Swedish and compete for positions within Sweden's highly skilled labor market.

Leaders of the three-party coalition, along with the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), have expressed concern over the challenges posed by individuals born outside the state who are unemployed and reliant on benefits.

Among the government’s proposed reforms include a ceiling on benefits for non-EU migrants to stop multiple allowances – such as for children, housing, unemployment, sickness and parental leave. Besides, migrants will have to wait longer in the future before qualifying for benefits.

As far as statistics are concerned, since 2012, over 770,000 individuals from non-EU and non-European Economic Area countries have immigrated to Sweden, as stated by the leaders of the three-party coalition and SD though the details of the changes are still being worked out.

"Together with an integration policy that has made almost no demands (on immigrants) and provided no incentive to integrate into society, immigration has created a divided Sweden," leaders of the coalition government opine.

The leaders argue that Sweden's integration policies have been too lenient, failing to effectively encourage immigrants to assimilate into society. This has resulted in a divided nation marked by segregation, high unemployment, and social exclusion.

In a bid to address irregular migration, Sweden's Justice Minister, Gunnar Strommer, emphasized the need for comprehensive EU-wide cooperation in facilitating the return of irregular migrants to their country of origin.

Earlier last month, officials in Stockholm revealed intentions to heighten criteria for family immigration in specific instances. Additionally, they proposed restricting the issuance of residence permits for humanitarian grounds, all part of an effort to decrease the number of asylum seekers.

It bears mentioning that Swedish center-right Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's minority government assumed power just over a year ago with the support of the anti-immigration and populist Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Akesson.

Sweden was seen as a generous and fair welfare state and took in more asylum seekers per capita than any other EU country during 2015-2016 but the ruling regime seems to have changed their mind.