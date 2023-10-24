Imran Khan-led PTI’s official website ‘hacked’ 

LAHORE – The official website of embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reportedly hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday.

When the insaf.pk is searched in google, the same address shows description of a dating website in results. “Badoo: Best Free Online Dating Site & App - Friends, Chat, Flirt,” it appears on the search results page.

When insaf.pk’s page is opened a message appears stating as, “The site ahead contains harmful programs. Attackers on www.insaf.pk might attempt to trick you into installing programs that harm your browsing experience (for example, by changing your homepage or showing extra ads on sites you visit)”.