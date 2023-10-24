Ushna Shah stuns in a fiery lehnga choli

Ushna Shah, the stunning newlywed star, continues to turn up the heat with her breathtaking pictures, effortlessly flaunting her curves in a boho hippy style that leaves fans mesmerized.

She has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, leaving audiences captivated by her talent and charm both on and off the screen. Her versatility and innate sense of style have made her a beloved figure among fashion enthusiasts and photographers, and her recent appearance in the exotic red lehnga choli is nothing short of breathtaking.

In her latest photos, the Cheekh star looked absolutely terrific, adorned in an exotic red lehnga choli crafted by the renowned designer Asifa Nabeel. In doing so, she embodied the essence of sophistication and enchantment.

Her modern styling choices added a fresh perspective to the classic red lehenga choli. Contemporary jewellery and makeup further accentuated her appearance, infusing it with sophistication and a touch of modern elegance.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.