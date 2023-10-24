IHC extends Nawaz Sharif's protective bail till Oct 26

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's protective bail till October 26.

Before going to the IHC, Sharif made an attempt to revive the appeals in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) received letters from the Islamabad High Court in response to Sharif's pleas to reopen his appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Azizia references.

Prior to Sharif's arrival, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters, who had gathered outside the accountability court, tortured a citizen.

According to reports, PML-N workers from Gilgit tortured a civilian outside the court for cursing Sharif.

PML-N workers claim that they warned the man against insulting their leader, but he didn't stop. Consequently, they got into a physical fight with him.

Police intervened and took the man with them.

PML-N supporters vowed not to allow anyone to insult their leader.