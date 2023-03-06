Indus Motor Company wins Global Compact Business Sustainability Award

KARACHI - Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the first prize Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2022 in the Multinational Enterprises category at the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan (UN GCNP) ceremony held in the port city.
The award was presented at the SDGs Pakistan Summit 2023 by Mr Jonas Erlandsen, Senior Lead South Asia, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, to IMCs Mr Asad Abdullah, Head of Corporate Communication & CSR and Member of Board UN GCNP.
The company has been a recipient of this award for the eighth year running for its vision, commitment and stellar contributions towards social responsibility that include education, adult and child health, nutrition, welfare of the differently-abled, promotion of sports, environmental conservation, and road safety. A total 21 companies competed in three award categories - Multinational Companies, Large National Companies and National Companies - nine of which won the first, second and third places in each category.
Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, expressing himself said, “We are really honoured and I would like to thank the GCNP and the independent Jury for this recognition and acknowledgment of the work we do. It is a definite feel-good moment. In today’s modern times, the realisation and need for building a sustainable world is more imminent than ever. Efforts need acceleration on the 2030 agenda which is just seven years away. A lot needs to be done, especially here in Pakistan and corporates have a critical role to play in stepping up their game.”
Adding on, he said, “As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, sustainability remains one of our top concerns and IMCs activities, contributions and impacts are aligned to create a better, smarter and more sustainable future for Pakistan and the world. Under Toyota’s transformational vision “Move Your World”, we endeavor to do our part in building a society that’s inclusive; promising to leave no one behind.”
As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, IMC is aligned with the Global Goals and the Ten Principles. The Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, a set of six visionary challenges, seeks to go beyond eliminating negative environmental impacts to creating net positive impacts on the planet and society. Last year, Indus Motor announced an US$100 million investment to produce the first Made in Pakistan, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
