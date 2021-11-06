Saba Qamar treats fans with a fun Q/A session on Instagram
Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse. Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty, style and witty answers.

This time around, Qamar indulged in a fun Question and Answer session on her official Instagram handle. Replying to some of her curious admirers, the Cheekh actor had some interesting revelations up her sleeves.

While Saba's favourite actor is Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, her favourite couple is none other than Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, who tied the knot last year.

Continuing with her list of favourite things, the 37-year-old's favourite movie is Pakistan’s blockbuster film Aina staring veteran actors Nadeem Baig and Shabnam.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

