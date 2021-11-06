'Shocked' husband seeks divorce after seeing wife without makeup
Share
CAIRO – In a bizarre incident in the most populous Arab country, an Egyptian man has moved to family court seeking a divorce from his wife after seeing her without makeup a month after marriage.
Reports in Arab media cited that the husband said he was shocked to see his barefaced wife the morning after their wedding as according to him the bride looked ugly without makeup.
The unnamed man reportedly met the woman a number of times before getting hitched. The duo first met on social networking site Facebook as the bride used to share ‘beautiful’ pictures.
The disgruntled husband, who now claimed of getting deceived, wants a divorce around a month of marriage. “I saw her pictures on social site, she looks totally different when she does not wear makeup...I was deceived as she used to apply heavy makeup before marriage. She looks ugly without makeup,” he told the court.
The man told the court that he first tried to overcome his wife’s unattractive looks, but he decided to file for divorce after a month of marriage.
Indian man decides to divorce wife who refuses to ... 12:21 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
Personal hygiene is an important part of a relationship, and in some cases, it can become a serious enough issue to ...
- T20 World Cup – West Indies great Chris Gayle ‘signs off’ from ...05:29 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- SIBF 2021 crosses Arab world’s cultural milestone as the world's ...05:01 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- SIBF 2021: Here’s how big brands influence people’s purchase ...04:50 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
-
- 'Shocked' husband seeks divorce after seeing wife without makeup03:29 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Saba Qamar treats fans with a fun Q/A session on Instagram03:00 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021