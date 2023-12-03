Who is Hamza Ali Chaudhary, second husband of Kiran Ashfaque?

Kiran Ashfaque, the former wife of the versatile TV actor Imran Ashraf, has got married for the second time and the social media is abuzz with reports about her marriage. However, only a few people know who is her second husband, Hamza Ali Chaudhary.
Kiran is a talented Pakistani actress, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She rose to fame after her marriage to Imran Ashraf. She has a beautiful son, Roham, from her marriage to Imran Ashraf. Kiran and Imran parted ways in 2022 due to some irreconcilable differences.
As for Kiran's second husband Hamza Ali Chaudhary, he is a young politician currently associated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He represents the Pakistan People’s Party in Punjab.
A corporate lawyer by profession, Hamza lives in Lahore. He has also played professional cricket in the past, but he's not a cricketer anymore.
However, Hamza is quite active on the political scene and he takes part in all party activities. On his Instagram page, he has posted pictures with top PPP leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Shehla Raza.
However, Hamza hasn’t posted any picture with his wife Kiran on his Instagram page yet.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
