Who is Hamza Ali Chaudhary, second husband of Kiran Ashfaque?

Kiran Ashfaque, the former wife of the versatile TV actor Imran Ashraf, has got married for the second time and the social media is abuzz with reports about her marriage. However, only a few people know who is her second husband, Hamza Ali Chaudhary.

Kiran is a talented Pakistani actress, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She rose to fame after her marriage to Imran Ashraf. She has a beautiful son, Roham, from her marriage to Imran Ashraf. Kiran and Imran parted ways in 2022 due to some irreconcilable differences.

As for Kiran's second husband Hamza Ali Chaudhary, he is a young politician currently associated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He represents the Pakistan People’s Party in Punjab.

A corporate lawyer by profession, Hamza lives in Lahore. He has also played professional cricket in the past, but he's not a cricketer anymore.

However, Hamza is quite active on the political scene and he takes part in all party activities. On his Instagram page, he has posted pictures with top PPP leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Shehla Raza.

However, Hamza hasn’t posted any picture with his wife Kiran on his Instagram page yet.