Pak vs PM’s XI: Skipper Shan Masood slams double ton; Pakistan declares at 391-9

Pakistan started the Australia tour with PM’s XI series and on Day 2 of the four-day game, skipper Shan Masood registered double century and the tourists declared their first innings at 391 runs for the loss of nine wickets.
Seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 41, star batter Babar Azam played a knock of 40, Abdullah Shafique (38), helping Team Green to come up with a decent score.
For the hosts, Jordan Buckingham remained star performer with 5 wicket haul as he continued to offer the most threat for the PM's XI.
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed
Prime Minister's XI
Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Mark Steketee, and Jordan Buckingham
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
