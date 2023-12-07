Search

Pak vs PM’s XI: Skipper Shan Masood slams double ton; Pakistan declares at 391-9

09:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2023
Source: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan started the Australia tour with PM’s XI series and on Day 2 of the four-day game, skipper Shan Masood registered double century and the tourists declared their first innings at 391 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Facing Prime Minister’s XI in a practice game, the newly appointed skipper remained unbeaten on 201 runs off 298 balls, courtesy of 14 boundaries and a massive sixer. The visiting side declared after scoring 391/9 on day 2 of the game.

Masood led side started the game 6-324 today and crawled their way forward, adding just 67 runs in over 160 balls.

Seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 41, star batter Babar Azam played a knock of 40, Abdullah Shafique (38), helping Team Green to come up with a decent score.

For the hosts, Jordan Buckingham remained star performer with 5 wicket haul as he continued to offer the most threat for the PM's XI.

Pakistan vs PM's XI Playing squads

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed

Prime Minister's XI

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Mark Steketee, and Jordan Buckingham

09:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

08:48 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th December 2023

