Pak vs PM’s XI: Skipper Shan Masood slams double ton; Pakistan declares at 391-9

Facing Prime Minister’s XI in a practice game, the newly appointed skipper remained unbeaten on 201 runs off 298 balls, courtesy of 14 boundaries and a massive sixer. The visiting side declared after scoring 391/9 on day 2 of the game.

Masood led side started the game 6-324 today and crawled their way forward, adding just 67 runs in over 160 balls.

Seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 41, star batter Babar Azam played a knock of 40, Abdullah Shafique (38), helping Team Green to come up with a decent score.

For the hosts, Jordan Buckingham remained star performer with 5 wicket haul as he continued to offer the most threat for the PM's XI.

Pakistan vs PM's XI Playing squads

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed

Prime Minister's XI

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Mark Steketee, and Jordan Buckingham