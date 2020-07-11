PSL 2020 tickets refund to start from Monday

LAHORE - The tickets refund process of the 10 HBL Pakistan Super League matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to Covid-19 will commence on Monday, it was announced on Saturday.

The refund will be carried out in two phases. During the first phase, which runs from 13 July to 5 August, the tickets of the five group matches – held behind closed doors following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country – along with the 29 February washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned.

The second phase will run from 6-29 August during which the tickets of the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the Final will be repaid.

The six-week-long refund process is the only opportunity for all customers to receive their refunds. The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm from the designated TCS Express Centres in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Burewala, Chakwal, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Khanewal, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mian Channu, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Raiwind, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Vehari.

To avail the cash refund, the ticket holders will be required to provide original, untampered tickets which will be validated by the TCS staff.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, wearing masks has been made mandatory for entering the TCS Express Centres for the ticket holders and they will be required to strictly adhere to the government provided guidelines.-PR