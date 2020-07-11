Aisha Uqbah Malik pens a heartwarming birthday wish for husband
Looking for sweet and cute birthday Instagram captions to put under your significant others photo? Take inspiration from Aisha Malik, who just penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Uqbah Malik.
Sharing a lovestruck picture of them together on Instagram, the former actress wrote: "Happy birthday to the light of my life... thank you for bringing endless happiness and joy into my life and giving me more than you promised."
"You truly are my happily ever after," she concluded.
The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor tied the knot with Major Uqbah Malik back in May 2018. They have a one-year-old daughter together.
Aiesha has acted in several memorable dramas and films such as Mann Mayal, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Waar announced her departure from the entertainment industry shortly before getting married.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
