‘Gwada Negative’: New Blood group discovered in France in rare genetic find

PARIS – A stunning medical revelation that could reshape future of blood transfusion, as researchers in France uncovered previously unknown and ultra-rare blood group, officially named ‘Gwada negative’.

The rare find is said to be a once-in-a-generation discovery, and this mysterious blood type has just been recognized by International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) as 48th official blood group system is classification that could open door to more hidden blood types yet to be found.

It comes to light when doctors detected unusual antibody in blood of French woman, one that couldn’t be classified using existing knowledge or technology. It wasn’t until 2019, with the advent of advanced DNA sequencing, that scientists finally uncovered a never-before-seen genetic mutation responsible for the unique blood group.

The woman carries mutation from both parents, making it an extremely rare recessive genetic trait. Her condition is medically extraordinary, as she is effectively only compatible with herself for blood transfusions. Scientists called it not just rare but it’s unique as it represents new frontier in our understanding of blood group systems.

The blood group’s name, “Gwada negative,” honors the woman’s heritage, with “Gwada” being a local nickname for Guadeloupe, the Caribbean island where her family originates.

Researchers are now working to identify others who may carry the same gene variant. The aim is to improve medical care and transfusion compatibility for individuals with rare or difficult-to-match blood types.