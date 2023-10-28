ICC accepts DRS blunder in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match amid uproar

Fans and cricket pundits raised question over International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules on the Decision Review System (DRS) after Friday’s upset when Pakistan suffered blow against South Africa, and now the team's chances of reaching semifinals are hanging by a thread.

Cricket experts lamented the haphazard umpiring and cricket governing body rules, arguing that if the ball is hitting the stumps as shown by graphics, the decision should be out, regardless of the on-field umpire’s decision.

During the sensational play between Shaheens and Proteas, a DRS decision favouring African side has everyone talking, as replays show that the ball was marginally hitting the leg stump. The incident triggered huge response online.

Amid the furor, the International Cricket Council (ICC) admitted to a gaffe in controversial first ball-tracking graphic that according to the top cricket body was incomplete and erroneously displayed.

ICC spokesperson told a sports publication that in the match between Pakistan and South Africa, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen, and added that a complete graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed.

This is actually not the first time the Decision Review System remained under the limelight as earlier on-field decisions in favor of Aussie players were overturned.

Proteas bagged a crucial win by a thin margin of one wicket in the much-anticipated game.