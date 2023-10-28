ISPR drama 'Sinf-e-Ahan' premiered in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's premier television network, Ijtimail TV, made television history by broadcasting the inaugural episode of the acclaimed Pakistani drama, 'Sinf-e-Ahan,' expertly dubbed in the Azerbaijani language.

Sinf-e-Aahan, featuring a powerful ensemble of seven leading ladies, stands as one of the standout dramas of 2021-2022. The star-studded cast, including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Dananeer Mobeen, and Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, embarks on a thrilling journey as they undertake the gruelling entrance test for the Pakistan Army.

Each woman brings her own unique narrative and accomplishments, serving as a wellspring of inspiration. Their experiences at the PMA, the deep bonds of friendship forged, and the messages encapsulated within each character's persona and story fill a void in Pakistani TV, offering a captivating and essential viewing experience.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, they shared the announcement: "Stay tuned for a Pakistani drama serial in the Azerbaijani language coming on Air at Ijtmai TV. It is the story of young girls pursuing their career in the military."