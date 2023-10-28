Celebs slam DRS misfire in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup thriller

LAHORE – Several celebrities have called the International Cricket Council (ICC) for controversial ‘umpire’s call’ rule in DRS after it cost Pakistan a crucial match against South Africa in ongoing World Cup 2023.

The rule came under massive debate after controversial LBW outcome of South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi led to heart-breaking loss to Pakistan as the defeat has put them on the verge of being knocked out of mega cricket event.

South Africa needed 8 runs with one wicket in hand. In the last delivery of the 46th over, Haris Rauf tried to trap Shamsi in front of the stumps. There was a big appeal but the umpire did not give it out. Babar immediately went for the DRS.

However, Shamsi survived in the replays due to the umpire’s call rule. Later, Proteas won the match in 48th over.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed the rule. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote: "Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???"

Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also said it was an out. He wrote: “Yeh Shamsi out tha bro..”

Yeh Shamsi out tha bro.. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2023

Pakistan singer Ali Zafar said the winner of the match for him is Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan won ! That was an OUT! ‘Impact in line!’ Yes, we can argue over it and can all have our own opinions. For me, Pakistan won”.

https://twitter.com/AliZafarsays/status/1717954723620295165/history

A valid question my friends are asking that may haunt many for a long time: “Why did it take longer than usual for the review video. Something didn’t look right.” Perhaps some technical error?

“Regardless of everything, did anyone think the team would fight like that when it started ? Hats off to the boys. You have our love and respect,” he wrote.