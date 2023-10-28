  

Search

LifestyleVideos

Azaan Sami Khan says he would never speak against his father

Maheen Khawaja
04:11 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
Azaan Sami Khan says he would never speak against his father
Source: Youtube

Azaan Sami Khan, the renowned Pakistani singer and composer, son of the legendary Indian singer Adnan Sami Khan and acclaimed Pakistani film and TV actor Zeba Bakhtiar, recently shared his heartfelt reflections on his family ties and upbringing during a guest appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast "Excuse Me."

While he has carved a successful path for himself in Pakistan's music industry, he has never sought to emerge from the enduring legacy of his celebrated parents. When asked about growing up in a family of stars, he expressed, "My mother has always been my unwavering support, without a doubt. I've never aspired to step out of my parents' shadow. Regardless of what others may say, I take immense pride in being known as their son. I'm profoundly proud of the blood that runs through my veins."

Azaan's humility and gratitude extend not only to his parents but also to the profound influence of his grandparents and the accomplishments they have achieved throughout their lives. He emphasized that his own achievements are intricately linked to their legacy.

In addition, he also addressed the sensitive topic of his father's decision to relinquish his Pakistani identity and citizenship in favour of India. Khan's transition to India and his music career there garnered significant attention and controversy. Azaan stated, "Regardless of his nationality, he's my father. I've had people advise me to make statements against him or India, saying it would benefit me. Prominent figures have said this to me, and I simply respond, 'He's still my dad.'"

He underscored that he has been raised with values that discourage speaking ill of his parents. He mentioned that if necessary, he could seek their guidance privately in case of any significant misstep, but his unwavering respect for them would remain intact. Even in the face of national-level controversies or public pressure, he steadfastly asserted, "I will always be their child, and my respect for them will endure."

On the work front, the singer-actor also has many hits under his belt including music compositions for Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Haye Dil, Noori and Ghalat Fehmi.

Azaan Sami Khan drops album trailer, shows Lollywood divas' cameos

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan posts no-filter selfies after being shadow banned for ...

12:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Jani Door Gaye: Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in ...

10:21 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Sami Khan cheers Pakistan cricket team on despite defeats in ICC ...

09:47 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan reunite after a long hiatus

11:25 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Amar Khan bags IPPA Best Film Debut Award

08:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards

Advertisement

Latest

05:14 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

PM’s Principal Secretary Tauqir Hussain steps down 

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28 October, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves upward against US dollar, other currencies; Check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.

In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices see marginal drop in Pakistan; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.

On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Karachi PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Islamabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Peshawar PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Quetta PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sialkot PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Attock PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujranwala PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Jehlum PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Multan PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Bahawalpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujrat PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nawabshah PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Chakwal PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Hyderabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nowshehra PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sargodha PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Faisalabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Mirpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: