Azaan Sami Khan says he would never speak against his father

Azaan Sami Khan, the renowned Pakistani singer and composer, son of the legendary Indian singer Adnan Sami Khan and acclaimed Pakistani film and TV actor Zeba Bakhtiar, recently shared his heartfelt reflections on his family ties and upbringing during a guest appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast "Excuse Me."

While he has carved a successful path for himself in Pakistan's music industry, he has never sought to emerge from the enduring legacy of his celebrated parents. When asked about growing up in a family of stars, he expressed, "My mother has always been my unwavering support, without a doubt. I've never aspired to step out of my parents' shadow. Regardless of what others may say, I take immense pride in being known as their son. I'm profoundly proud of the blood that runs through my veins."

Azaan's humility and gratitude extend not only to his parents but also to the profound influence of his grandparents and the accomplishments they have achieved throughout their lives. He emphasized that his own achievements are intricately linked to their legacy.

In addition, he also addressed the sensitive topic of his father's decision to relinquish his Pakistani identity and citizenship in favour of India. Khan's transition to India and his music career there garnered significant attention and controversy. Azaan stated, "Regardless of his nationality, he's my father. I've had people advise me to make statements against him or India, saying it would benefit me. Prominent figures have said this to me, and I simply respond, 'He's still my dad.'"

He underscored that he has been raised with values that discourage speaking ill of his parents. He mentioned that if necessary, he could seek their guidance privately in case of any significant misstep, but his unwavering respect for them would remain intact. Even in the face of national-level controversies or public pressure, he steadfastly asserted, "I will always be their child, and my respect for them will endure."

On the work front, the singer-actor also has many hits under his belt including music compositions for Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Haye Dil, Noori and Ghalat Fehmi.