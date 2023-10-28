  

Pakistani celebrities rally behind cricket team post South Africa World Cup defeat

Maheen Khawaja
04:37 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
Pakistani celebrities rally behind cricket team post South Africa World Cup defeat
Pakistan has etched an unfavourable mark in their World Cup history, experiencing an unprecedented streak of four consecutive losses within the tournament. Their latest defeat came at the hands of South Africa, who secured a nail-biting victory by a single wicket on October 27.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also come under scrutiny due to the controversial 'umpire's call' rule in the Decision Review System (DRS), which has cost Pakistan a vital match. This contentious LBW decision involving South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi has pushed Pakistan to the brink of elimination from the tournament. Despite all of this, Pakistani celebs extended words of encouragement and support to the team.

Ali Zafar took to his Twitter handle and said "Pakistan won! That was an OUT! “Impact in line!” Yes, we can argue over it and can all have our own opinions. For me, Pakistan won.    A valid question my friends are asking that may haunt many for a long time: “Why did it take longer than usual for the review video? Something didn’t look right.” Perhaps some technical error? Regardless of everything, did anyone think the team would fight like that when it started? Hats off to the boys. You have our love and respect.   #MazAya "

https://x.com/AliZafarsays/status/1717954723620295165?s=20

Mawra Hocane stated "We are deeply saddened but just know we can’t ever be more heartbroken than our team… we are not in their shoes… this is not the time for blame game.. just accept what fate had in store for us! Be graceful about it.. it’s a game at the end of the day…   Always behind my team… to better times InshaAllah"

https://x.com/MawraHocane/status/1717966037382050184?s=20

Adnan Siddqi also offered full support saying, "Shah Sawar falls in the battlefield, this should be the case. Fight and lose. It doesn't matter. Pakistan, we are a great innocent nation. We will wait for you again after four years."

https://x.com/adnanactor/status/1717950408201834715?s=20

Asim Azhar and Momin Saqib were also very vocal about how this was the best match.

https://x.com/AsimAzharr/status/1717955234306429234?s=20

https://x.com/mominsaqib/status/1717966180340650382?s=20

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt, on the other hand, had a different take on the match. He expressed his views on his Instagram story, suggesting that the team should be held accountable and proposing the idea of a complete replacement.

"26 Caror Awaam. 11 players
You better be best of the best otherwise you don't belong there in the first place. I hate when people say "aww but we at still love you"
No one wants to be accountable for failure or not performing, NO!
They should be accountable for this They should be answerable for performing blow par
They should be replaced because there are far better players who don't get a chance just because of Politics and Connections.
So Yea we played like SHIT
And we got what we deserved
Now let's wash out hands"

