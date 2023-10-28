Alizeh Shah faces backlash over her new K-Pop inspired look

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a master of pulling off unusual looks. The Ehd-e-Wafa star has made millions swoon with her latest avatar, as her bold personality, and wardrobe choice are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for her.

The actor possesses ethereal allure as she aced the art of turning heads. The actor’s appeal extends beyond her stunning flamboyance, as she is also a talented star with a promising career.

Having starred in several successful dramas, Alizeh made contributions to the Pakistani showbiz industry. She amassed over 4 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram, as she delights fans with the latest happenings.

Shah posted images showcasing a vibrant look, featuring a pink bob haircut, an oversized yellow shirt, complemented by bold bubblegum pink chunky boots, and subtle nude tights.

This time, her K-pop-inspired look did impress netizens and she was trolled heavily in the comments section.

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer. Some of her notable work includes Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.