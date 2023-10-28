PM’s Principal Secretary Tauqir Hussain steps down 

ISLAMABAD – Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah stepped down from his post to take up a key position at the World Bank.

Reports said caretaker Prime Minister Anawarul Haq Kakar has accepted his resignation, applicable from October 31.

The Grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service retired from the services in December 2022. However, then PDM-led government granted him one-year extension to continue the job.

In July this year, former PM Shahbaz Sharif had also approved Tauqir Hussain Shah’s posting as Executive Director of World Bank for four years.

Reports said that the government is considering the names of Secretary Housing and works Dr Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Economic Affairs Kazim Niaz and Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal for the post.

The prime minister will take the final decision.