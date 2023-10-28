PM’s Principal Secretary Tauqir Hussain steps down 

ISLAMABAD – Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah stepped down from his post to take up a key position at the World Bank.
Reports said caretaker Prime Minister Anawarul Haq Kakar has accepted his resignation, applicable from October 31.
The Grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service retired from the services in December 2022. However, then PDM-led government granted him one-year extension to continue the job.
In July this year, former PM Shahbaz Sharif had also approved Tauqir Hussain Shah’s posting as Executive Director of World Bank for four years.
Reports said that the government is considering the names of Secretary Housing and works Dr Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Economic Affairs Kazim Niaz and Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal for the post.
The prime minister will take the final decision.
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
