Sajal Aly stuns fans with chic look

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Sajal Aly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to wrapping the internet around her finger.

The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the Pakistani drama industry with numerous hit projects including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera, doesn't forget to treat her fans with her remarkable social media presence.

With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, which ranks her among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media app, the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress keeps her diehard fans updated about her private and professional life with rare glimpses and candid moments.

Lately, she left fans awestruck by sharing a sizzling series of photos. In these captivating shots, she effortlessly rocked a casual black crop top, her hair dancing in the breeze, as she confidently struck poses in front of the camera.

Social media users are obsessed with the diva's pictures.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.