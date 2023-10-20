  

Search

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly stuns fans with chic look

Maheen Khawaja
08:09 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Sajal Aly stuns fans with chic look
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Sajal Aly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to wrapping the internet around her finger.

The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the Pakistani drama industry with numerous hit projects including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera, doesn't forget to treat her fans with her remarkable social media presence.

With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, which ranks her among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media app, the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress keeps her diehard fans updated about her private and professional life with rare glimpses and candid moments.

Lately, she left fans awestruck by sharing a sizzling series of photos. In these captivating shots, she effortlessly rocked a casual black crop top, her hair dancing in the breeze, as she confidently struck poses in front of the camera.

Social media users are obsessed with the diva's pictures.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.

Sajal Aly fails to impress netizens with fusion saree

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:53 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Mahi Baloch stuns fans with latest pictures

10:35 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Sajal Aly fails to impress netizens with fusion saree

09:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Saboor Aly draws flak for her bold outfit

06:46 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Momal Sheikh treats fans with exclusive pictures from Mahira Khan's ...

07:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Hassan Ali's wife treats fans with latest pictures amidst World Cup

12:30 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Behind Aima Baig's gorgeous LSA 2023 look

Advertisement

Latest

08:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Dollar eases again following a 2-day rise against Rupee

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: