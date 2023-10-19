Sajal Aly fails to impress netizens with fusion saree

Sajal Aly, a renowned and exceptionally talented actress, has captivated audiences in the Pakistani entertainment industry and beyond. From her humble beginnings in the multi-starrer Mehmoodabad Ki Malkayein, she has soared to international stardom, with film projects in India and the UK, and her latest venture, the series Umrao Jaan.

With her acting prowess, stunning looks, and an ever-growing fan base, Aly continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers eagerly awaiting her every project.

While the Kuch Ankahi actress effortlessly carries both Eastern and Western ensembles, it is in traditional Eastern attire that she truly shines. Her fashion choices and impeccable styling have garnered attention not only from fans but also from fashion enthusiasts across the globe. With each appearance, she brings forth a unique blend of elegance and contemporary charm, setting trends and inspiring others to experiment with their own fashion choices.

Recently, she gracefully merged eastern and western elements by adorning a saree with a twist.

She combined a stunning black saree with a matching black crop top, completing her look was a rose tucked behind one ear, and her makeup palette featured muted, understated tones.

However, opinions on her unique fusion of styles were divided, with some fans lauding her innovation, while others had reservations.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.