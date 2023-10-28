Gold records Rs2,000 per tola increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan in line with increase prices in the international market on Saturday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows the per tola price of the precious commodity went up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs213,300.

The price of 10grams of gold has surged to Rs182,000 after seeing an increase of Rs1,714 in domestic market.

In international market, the yellow metal registered significant gains as the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 to reach $2006.

A day earlier, the local market recorded decrease in the gold prices. The price of per tola gold saw a slight decline of Rs50 to close at Rs211,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs42 to settle at Rs181,156.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity had increased by $20 to settle at $1,987 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.