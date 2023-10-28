Gold records Rs2,000 per tola increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan in line with increase prices in the international market on Saturday.
Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows the per tola price of the precious commodity went up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs213,300.
The price of 10grams of gold has surged to Rs182,000 after seeing an increase of Rs1,714 in domestic market.
In international market, the yellow metal registered significant gains as the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 to reach $2006.
A day earlier, the local market recorded decrease in the gold prices. The price of per tola gold saw a slight decline of Rs50 to close at Rs211,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs42 to settle at Rs181,156.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity had increased by $20 to settle at $1,987 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.