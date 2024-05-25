At least 15 arrested after mob attack on Christian families in Sargodha

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar announced on Saturday that 15 suspects were arrested after two Christian families were rescued from an angry mob attacking their homes in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi told Dawn.com that the incident was triggered by alleged desecration, but stressed that a large police presence prevented any deaths.

“When the police arrived, the mob had gathered outside the houses. Officers secured the area and safely evacuated all residents,” Malhi said, adding that extra police units were deployed across the city to protect the Christian community.

“The police dispersed the crowd peacefully,” he added.

Social media videos showed a mob surrounding a bloodied man and others, including teenagers, destroying furniture. Another video showed a fire outside a house. DPO Malhi claimed these were “fake videos” and insisted no one was injured.

“The police are keeping order,” he said.

However, a relative of an injured person told Dawn.com that his uncle was in critical condition at a hospital and the family was not allowed to see him.

A statement from Minority Rights March said videos of the incident showed a mob attacking a 70-year-old man “instigated by a local cleric” and setting his home and factory on fire.

“The videos clearly show Punjab police officers present at the scene as silent spectators, suggesting their approval and support of the attackers,” the statement said.

The Punjab police stated that Sargodha Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal, DPO Malhi, and other officials responded quickly when the incident was reported, saving 10 lives and controlling the situation.

“There was no loss of life, more than 10 police officers and personnel were also injured due to stone pelting by the angry people. The Sargodha police risked their lives to rescue the families and pulled them out from the crowd. Thanks to the timely action of the police. Sargodha was spared a great tragedy,” the statement said, adding that the situation in the city was “completely peaceful and under control”.