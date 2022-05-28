Former SC justice Maqbool Baqar top contender for NAB chairman post
Web Desk
04:28 PM | 28 May, 2022
Former SC justice Maqbool Baqar top contender for NAB chairman post
Source: Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad - Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led coalition government has mulled the name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as the new chief of the country’s anti-graft watchdog.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly exchanged views on the matter with the former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

The retired judge of the apex court was being considered along with another retired jurist Dost Muhammad Khan who served in the top court from 2014 to 2018.

The premier and top PPP leader considered Justice Baqar for being an independent judge, per reports.

The nomination of a former Supreme Court judge is also backed by bars, and senior lawyers, however, it was reported that the former ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), will object to the appointment.

Justice Maqbool Baqar was amongst those judges who gave a judgment in favour of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case regarding undocumented assets. He also granted bail to a PML-N leader.

Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP ... 08:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – As the government and Opposition are sharing names for the next chairman of the National ...

Earlier, it was reported that former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad and former DG FIA Bashir Memon were being considered for the post.

Coalition govt forms committee to amend ... 09:51 PM | 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has constituted a committee to amend the ‘draconian law’ of the ...

More From This Category
Pakistani delegation to visit India next week for ...
04:54 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani climber Kashif becomes world's youngest ...
04:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Hamza Shehbaz appear in ...
03:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
OIC concerned over life imprisonment for Kashmiri ...
01:20 PM | 28 May, 2022
Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ ...
12:40 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today
12:00 PM | 28 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar’s new dance video goes viral
02:00 PM | 28 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr