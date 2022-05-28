Pakistani delegation to visit India next week for talks on water disputes
Web Desk
04:54 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani delegation to visit India next week for talks on water disputes
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD –Pakistani delegation is set to visit New Delhi on Monday as nuclear-armed neighbors will be holding a meeting to discuss water disputes.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah told a local publication that a five-member delegation will visit New Delhi.

Shah maintained that the Pakistani delegation will not visit any hydropower projects being built on Jhelum and Chenab while officials will raise objections to Indian projects that violate the Indus Waters Treaty's provisions.

Pakistani officials will make the trip through the Wagah Border to the neighboring country, Mehr Ali Shah added.

Delegations of archrivals will also exchange views on flood forecast data while the PCIW (Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water) annual report will also be discussed during the talks.

This is the second Pakistani delegation to visit the neighboring country in the last few weeks. Previously, a Pakistani delegation visited India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) regional anti-terror structure meet.

Earlier this year, Islamabad and New Delhi reiterated pledges to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit.

Pakistan has opposed some other Indian projects saying they violate the Indus water treaty.

Under the historic treaty between the two sides, Pakistan has been given control over the three western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab while the waters of the eastern rivers – the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – have been allocated to India.

India starts another hydropower project on River ... 06:29 PM | 8 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Indian government has approved a proposal to invest INR 45 billion to construct the Kwar ...

Two sides inked a water-distribution agreement in 1960 that allows them to use the water from the Indus River and its tributaries.

More From This Category
Former SC justice Maqbool Baqar top contender for ...
04:28 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani climber Kashif becomes world's youngest ...
04:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Hamza Shehbaz appear in ...
03:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
OIC concerned over life imprisonment for Kashmiri ...
01:20 PM | 28 May, 2022
Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ ...
12:40 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today
12:00 PM | 28 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar’s new dance video goes viral
02:00 PM | 28 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr