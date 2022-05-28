Pakistani delegation to visit India next week for talks on water disputes

ISLAMABAD –Pakistani delegation is set to visit New Delhi on Monday as nuclear-armed neighbors will be holding a meeting to discuss water disputes.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah told a local publication that a five-member delegation will visit New Delhi.

Shah maintained that the Pakistani delegation will not visit any hydropower projects being built on Jhelum and Chenab while officials will raise objections to Indian projects that violate the Indus Waters Treaty's provisions.

Pakistani officials will make the trip through the Wagah Border to the neighboring country, Mehr Ali Shah added.

Delegations of archrivals will also exchange views on flood forecast data while the PCIW (Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water) annual report will also be discussed during the talks.

This is the second Pakistani delegation to visit the neighboring country in the last few weeks. Previously, a Pakistani delegation visited India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) regional anti-terror structure meet.

Earlier this year, Islamabad and New Delhi reiterated pledges to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit.

Pakistan has opposed some other Indian projects saying they violate the Indus water treaty.

Under the historic treaty between the two sides, Pakistan has been given control over the three western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab while the waters of the eastern rivers – the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – have been allocated to India.

Two sides inked a water-distribution agreement in 1960 that allows them to use the water from the Indus River and its tributaries.