Coalition govt forms committee to amend ‘draconian’ NAB law
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has constituted a committee to amend the ‘draconian law’ of the country’s anti-graft watchdog to quash ‘political victimization’.
A report of state broadcaster said the development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a threadbare discussion on the amendments in the National Accountability Bureau law.
Representatives from banking, bureaucracy, and legal experts will be part of the new committee.
The Cabinet members said NAB’s ‘draconian law’ was used for the victimization of statemen and to intimidate bureaucracy and the business community. It mentioned that the government officers were terrified while making decisions, making the South Asian country suffer in critical matters.
The newly installed government has also decided against extending the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, per reports.
Justice Javed Iqbal was made NAB chairman back in 2017 for a four-year term, which ended last year and the former government decided to allow him to continue in the position until a successor was found.
NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money ... 02:33 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Shehbaz Sharif from outside the Lahore High Court ...
Several PDM leaders including PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged Imran Khan-led government of using NAB to target opposition leaders.
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Coalition govt forms committee to amend ‘draconian’ NAB law09:51 PM | 17 May, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Kohat08:06 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistani climber Ali Raza Sadpara sustains spinal injuries after ...07:44 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
- Former SSG commando appointed security in-charge of Imran Khan as PTI ...07:15 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Nawal Saeed sets temperature soaring with swimming pool photos04:55 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022