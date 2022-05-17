Shehbaz begins consultations with allies on economic situation, SC verdict

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started meeting allies on his return from the UK as the coalition government is set to take difficult decisions to overcome political and economic crises in the country.

The premier will apprise allies of the decisions taken by party chief Nawaz Sharif, who is currently living in self exile in London.

Sharif also started exchanging views over crucial issues, especially the upcoming polls and the deteriorating economic situation.

Earlier in the day, he called on MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. PM Shehbaz appreciated the support of allied political parties in implementation of reforms of the government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.

Meanwhile, the MQM leader expressed gratitude to the premier for prioritising the projects of public welfare and for his directives for implementation of development projects in Karachi.

Following meeting with MQM-Pleader, the premier held a meeting with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman where the two discussed the political situation at length.

The PML-N leader is also scheduled to meet former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Consultations on Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 63-A

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also called a meeting of the coalition partners as the Supreme Court said that votes of defecting lawmakers will not be counted.

The apex court announced its decision on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution which is related to the status of the defecting MPs.

The meeting comes as the Election Commission is expected to take a decision on the defecting PTI members who voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Chief Minister’s election.

