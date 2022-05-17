Shehbaz begins consultations with allies on economic situation, SC verdict
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started meeting allies on his return from the UK as the coalition government is set to take difficult decisions to overcome political and economic crises in the country.
The premier will apprise allies of the decisions taken by party chief Nawaz Sharif, who is currently living in self exile in London.
Sharif also started exchanging views over crucial issues, especially the upcoming polls and the deteriorating economic situation.
Earlier in the day, he called on MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. PM Shehbaz appreciated the support of allied political parties in implementation of reforms of the government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.
Meanwhile, the MQM leader expressed gratitude to the premier for prioritising the projects of public welfare and for his directives for implementation of development projects in Karachi.
Following meeting with MQM-Pleader, the premier held a meeting with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman where the two discussed the political situation at length.
The PML-N leader is also scheduled to meet former President Asif Ali Zardari.
Consultations on Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 63-A
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also called a meeting of the coalition partners as the Supreme Court said that votes of defecting lawmakers will not be counted.
The apex court announced its decision on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution which is related to the status of the defecting MPs.
Vote of defected lawmakers not to be counted, ... 06:00 PM | 17 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has announcing its verdict on the presidential reference for the interpretation of ...
The meeting comes as the Election Commission is expected to take a decision on the defecting PTI members who voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Chief Minister’s election.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-May-2022/after-verdict-against-turncoats-imran-asks-sc-to-hear-corruption-cases-against-pm-shehbaz-family
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz begins consultations with allies on economic situation, SC ...10:54 PM | 17 May, 2022
- After verdict against turncoats, Imran asks SC to hear corruption ...10:30 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Coalition govt forms committee to amend ‘draconian’ NAB law09:51 PM | 17 May, 2022
- PTI demands dissolution of assemblies after SC verdict on Article 63-A09:13 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistani climber Ali Raza Sadpara sustains spinal injuries after ...07:44 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Two Pakistanis nominated for South Asia’s biggest art prize07:40 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Nawal Saeed sets temperature soaring with swimming pool photos04:55 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022