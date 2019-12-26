PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah released from prison on bail as LHC finds lapses in ANF case

LAHORE – Rana Sanaullah, a Pakistani opposition leader from ex-ruling PML-N, was released Thursday from jail on bail in a case made by Anti-Narcotics Force.

Sanaullah, 69, had been granted bail on Tuesday by the Lahore High Court. He submitted two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each for his release from the prison, where he spent almost six months after his arrest in July this year.

According to the detailed verdict of the case released today, the court has found visible "lapses in the prosecution case" filed by the ANF against Sanaullah, and indicated that the "guilt of the petitioner (Sanaullah) needs further probe and his case calls for further inquiry".

Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad observed: “Lapses in the prosecution case noted above are visible on surface of record like non-preparation of recovery memos at the place of recovery, non-investigation regarding involvement of petitioner in running a network of smuggling of narcotics and sending only 20 grams of contraband out of the total quantity of 15 kilograms heroin allegedly recovered from possession of petitioner do indicate prima facie that guilt of the petitioner needs further probe and his case calls for further inquiry.”

Additionally, the judge noted that other co-accused in the case were granted post-arrest bail by the trial court, an order which was not appealed by the prosecution.

Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics ... 08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019 ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that ...

The former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team on July 1 while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway.

ANF claimed to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.