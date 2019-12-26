PTI govt to exclude over 800,000 people from Benazir Income Support Program

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to exclude the non-deserving people from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in order to ensure transparency and merit in the program.

Addressing media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said around eight hundred thousand people have been disqualified from the program to give space to the deserving people.

She said the measures have been taken to give due rights to only deserving people, reported Radio Pakistan.

I wish to thank the Cabinet for approving my proposal: exiting 820,165 @bisp_pakistan beneficiaries. Using forensic data analysis, we found they were ineligible for support based on the crtieria below. This translates into saving of PKR 16 billion for the government annually. pic.twitter.com/diwEzQ1IGq — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) December 24, 2019

The Special Assistant said the whole procedure for inclusion in BISP has been made apolitical.

She said the disqualification criteria include travel history of the member, ownership of vehicle, availing facility of executive services for passport and National Identity Card and service in government sectors.

She said inclusion of 216 villages alongside Line of Control in Kifalat Program is another milestone of Ehsaas Programme. She said people of these villages are the most deserving ones due to their frequent economic losses as a result of Indian firing.