Search

PakistanTop News

Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching

Web Desk 01:52 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching
Source: Screengrabs

LAHORE – Another lynching incident was reported in Pakistan today where a man was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, it emerged on Saturday.

The heinous incident comes months after a mob tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy in a horrific attack that brought shame to fifth most populated country.

The recent incident took place in Nankana Sahib where hundreds of charged people stormed a police station, assaulted a man in police custody until he died, and then torched his body. Graphic clips on social media show scores of people chanting slogans, and barging into a local police station.

Initial reports suggest that the man was in police custody when the angry mob rushed to the area.

Meanwhile, the provincial administration sought a report from concerned officials while SHO and another official were suspended over the incident.

More to follow…

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Rescuers continue search for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors as death toll tops 24,000

10:05 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 21,000

12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s king Salman, crown prince MBS grieved over death of Pervez Musharraf

02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

11:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Two ATC cops awarded death sentence in Osama Satti murder case

10:42 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad laid to rest amid ...

03:05 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: