Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching

LAHORE – Another lynching incident was reported in Pakistan today where a man was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, it emerged on Saturday.

The heinous incident comes months after a mob tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy in a horrific attack that brought shame to fifth most populated country.

The recent incident took place in Nankana Sahib where hundreds of charged people stormed a police station, assaulted a man in police custody until he died, and then torched his body. Graphic clips on social media show scores of people chanting slogans, and barging into a local police station.

Initial reports suggest that the man was in police custody when the angry mob rushed to the area.

ننکانہ صاحب میں مشتعل ہجوم کا تھانے پر حملہ۔ توہین مذہب کے ملزم کو قتل کر کے جلا دیا گیا#Punjab #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/tXD768pJtJ — Pakistan24 (@Pakistan24Tv) February 11, 2023

A mob lynched a person, who was arrested by police on #blasphemy charges, after attacking a police station in Nankana Sahab, Punjab, #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qPR2g72Pqs — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the provincial administration sought a report from concerned officials while SHO and another official were suspended over the incident.

More to follow…