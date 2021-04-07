PAKvSA: Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ODI series

CENTURION – Pakistan on Wednesday sealed a comfortable series victory over South Africa, defeating the hosts in third and final match at SuperSport Park.

Proteas were all out for 292 in chase for Pakistan's 320-run target.

Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked Babar Azam’s Pakistan to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman smashed 101 off 104, hitting 9 fours and smashing 3 sixes to help Pakistan post 320-7. The 31-year-old opening batsman has now become the Pakistani batsman with most runs after first 50 ODI innings, surpassing legendary Zaheer Abbas on the list.

Giving Pakistan a solid start, Imamul Haq and Zaman brought up their 100-run partnership. Imam, after a half-century in the 1st match, followed it up with another while Zaman played yet another solid innings after a wonderful 193-run knock in the last match.

The duo put together a 112-run opening stand before Imam departed for 57.

Fakhar Zaman carried on and brought up his sixth ODI century and second of the series with a wonderful 101-run knock of 104 balls, providing Pakistan with the platform to post a huge score. Before he was dismissed by Maharaj, he put up a 94-run stand with Babar Azam.

However, after Zaman’s dismissal, Pakistan lost wickets in regular intervals as South African spinners struck back after being dominated by the visitors the entire morning. In the end, some fine shots from Hasan Ali helped Pakistan post 320/7 total in the decider.

Earlier in the second ODI, Pakistan lost the match while chasing 342 runs, middle-order batsman Fakhar Zaman beautifully made 193 runs off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours. He was also declared player of the match.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Africa Squad

ODI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.