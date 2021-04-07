Dubai sets world record for most nationalities waving together at 'Global Village'
Dubai’s Global Village has made a world record for the ‘most nationalities waving simultaneously’ with true depiction of its global nature.
“The most nationalities waving simultaneously is 65 nationalities and was achieved by Global Village (UAE), in Dubai, UAE, on 4 March 2021,” said the international body.
This record attempt was part of their silver jubilee celebrations campaign, this is the 17th record achieved during their twenty-fifth season.
The Global Village has been held this year with the partnership from over 80 countries. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, all the people taking part in it are vaccinated.
Khadija Khalifa, senior director – commercial & sponsorship, Global Village, said: "We are extremely proud to be both supporting the UAE's national vaccination programme and helping to protect the health and wellbeing of our partners and their families.
“We have over 4,000 partner staff with more than 80 different nationalities represented, so the partner vaccination program was a major undertaking.”
Global Village had extended its season and will welcome visitors during the holy month of Ramadan till May 2.
