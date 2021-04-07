Dubai police arrest 40 models over nude balcony shoot
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Dubai police arrest 40 models over nude balcony shoot
Share

DUBAI – Police in the United Arab Emirates have arrested a group of 40 models on charges of public debauchery after a video that showed naked women posing on a balcony goes viral.

The clip posted Saturday shows a group of naked women having their photo taken on a balcony near Dubai Marina.

According to sources, Ukrainian and Russian women are among those detained however police didn’t reveal the identity of the arrested women.

A criminal case has been lodged against all arrested and they have been referred to public prosecution for further legal action. Public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine (£981), the official handle of Dubai Police posted Sunday.

Any person who lives in or visits the gulf Kingdom is subject to its strict laws as there are no exceptions for tourists.

Couple caught making love in hotel window amid ... 01:53 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

TAIPEI – A couple spotted ‘making love’ near a large hotel window during a religious festival in ...

More From This Category
Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in ...
04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan expresses grief as death toll in ...
02:55 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Putin just allowed himself to run for two more ...
07:53 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Over 100 killed in Indonesia, East Timor floods ...
09:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Govinda tests positive as India's Covid-19 surge ...
12:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
22 Indian soldiers killed in gun battle with ...
10:19 PM | 4 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr