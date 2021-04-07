Dubai police arrest 40 models over nude balcony shoot
DUBAI – Police in the United Arab Emirates have arrested a group of 40 models on charges of public debauchery after a video that showed naked women posing on a balcony goes viral.
The clip posted Saturday shows a group of naked women having their photo taken on a balcony near Dubai Marina.
According to sources, Ukrainian and Russian women are among those detained however police didn’t reveal the identity of the arrested women.
A criminal case has been lodged against all arrested and they have been referred to public prosecution for further legal action. Public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine (£981), the official handle of Dubai Police posted Sunday.
The #DubaiPolice has arrested a group of people who appeared in an indecent video shared online pic.twitter.com/6ZOUFI2ElB— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 3, 2021
Any person who lives in or visits the gulf Kingdom is subject to its strict laws as there are no exceptions for tourists.
