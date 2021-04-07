Karachi woman, two kids die in gas explosion
Web Desk
12:43 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Karachi woman, two kids die in gas explosion
Share

KARACHI – Two children and a woman killed and six other people injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in the Mosamyat area of Sindh capital.

Rescue officials confirmed that the explosion occurred inside a shop near residential apartments in the port city.

The intensity of the explosion destroyed three shops along with a parked vehicle. The deceased are identified as Sadia (mother), Fatima, and Abdullah.

Rescue teams and Police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Moreover, the bomb disposal squad has also been summoned too and further investigations into the incident are underway.

Woman, 4 children die as gas leak explosion rocks ... 12:04 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – A woman along with four children were killed while more than 10 injured in a huge explosion inside a ...

More From This Category
ECP releases total number of registered voters in ...
01:32 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ...
12:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
‘Loyalty is being tested’- Jahangir Tareen ...
10:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan, Russian FM’s vow to strengthen ...
10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Can men marry transgender persons? Mufti Abdul ...
11:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen on April 9
10:28 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr