Karachi woman, two kids die in gas explosion
KARACHI – Two children and a woman killed and six other people injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in the Mosamyat area of Sindh capital.
Rescue officials confirmed that the explosion occurred inside a shop near residential apartments in the port city.
The intensity of the explosion destroyed three shops along with a parked vehicle. The deceased are identified as Sadia (mother), Fatima, and Abdullah.
Rescue teams and Police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.
Moreover, the bomb disposal squad has also been summoned too and further investigations into the incident are underway.
