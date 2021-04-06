Woman, 4 children die as gas leak explosion rocks house in Lahore’ Burki road

LAHORE – A woman along with four children were killed while more than 10 injured in a huge explosion inside a house of Punjab capital on Tuesday morning, officials and witnesses said.

The incident occurred near Pangali Village adjacent to Burki Road Lahore. Rescue personnel said that a residential building was destroyed after an explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

The residents told that it was an apparent gas leakage and the explosion occurred after igniting a fire in the morning.

الصبح برکی روڑ پر افسوس ناک واقعہ پیش آیا. ہسپتال میں منتقل کیے جانے والے افراد کو بہترین طبی سہولیات فراہم کی جا رہی ہیں. موقع پر امدادی سرگرمیاں اور ریسکیو کا عمل بھی جاری ہے. pic.twitter.com/fiFRtKikN7 — Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) April 6, 2021

The deceased included 45-year-old Ramazan Bibi, eight-year-old Ali, six-year-old Sherry, six-year-old Anush, and five-year-old Haroon.

The injured were rushed to the Services hospital for treatment. Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and DC Lahore have taken notice of the incident and asked for a report on the explosion.