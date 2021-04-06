Woman, 4 children die as gas leak explosion rocks house in Lahore’ Burki road

12:04 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Woman, 4 children die as gas leak explosion rocks house in Lahore’ Burki road


LAHORE – A woman along with four children were killed while more than 10 injured in a huge explosion inside a house of Punjab capital on Tuesday morning, officials and witnesses said.

The incident occurred near Pangali Village adjacent to Burki Road Lahore. Rescue personnel said that a residential building was destroyed after an explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

The residents told that it was an apparent gas leakage and the explosion occurred after igniting a fire in the morning.

The deceased included 45-year-old Ramazan Bibi, eight-year-old Ali, six-year-old Sherry, six-year-old Anush, and five-year-old Haroon.

The injured were rushed to the Services hospital for treatment. Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and DC Lahore have taken notice of the incident and asked for a report on the explosion.

