Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets beyond income case

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets beyond income cases today (Tuesday).

According to media details, strict security arrangements were made for his appearance before the anti-graft body at its Thokar Niaz Baig office.

Last week, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench allowed him bail till June 17 in almost similar case of corruption.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the bench to represent Shehbaz Sharif who had earlier escaped NAB arrest at his Model Town residence.

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively during his appearance before NAB.