PML-N supporter 'gifts' all wealth to Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE – A staunch supporter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gifted all his wealth to party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former three-time prime minister returned to Pakistan in October this year after ending his exile in the United Kingdom. He was welcomed by his supporters after he landed in Lahore where a public gathering was held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Since then, he has been getting relief from courts as his conviction in Avenfield and other cases was suspended, paving the way for his return to politics.

The PML-N has been holding regular meetings with party leaders, supporters and potential allies as the schedule for general elections has been announced.

During one of the meetings, a PML-N supporter brought documents of his properties and vehicles along with an affidavit, stating that he is gifting all these things to his leader Nawaz Sharif.

Here in other countries, people donate to political parties but in Pakistan, people donate their wealth to party leaders.

Nothing wrong with this.

But things like that are usually kept secret and not shown in press conferences. pic.twitter.com/bEuXbKtln2 — Zulfiqar Ahmed 🤔 (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) December 21, 2023

A video of the meeting shows the PML-N supremo reading aloud the affidavit and later appreciating the man named Hassan for his beautiful gesture.