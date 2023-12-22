Pakistani horror movie 'In Flames' faces Oscars snub

The excitement for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony reached new heights with the recent release of shortlists in 10 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Greta Gerwig's innovative meta-comedy, "Barbie," emerged as a frontrunner, securing five mentions across various categories, including sound and original song submissions from renowned artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, along with an original score from the latter duo.
In the international feature category, expected contenders found their place with minimal surprises, including the U.K.'s "The Zone of Interest" and Spain's "Society of the Snow." However, the absence of notable entries like Romania’s "Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World" and Chile’s "The Settlers" did not go unnoticed. Notably, Pakistan's official entry, "In Flames," failed to secure a spot in the shortlist.
Selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC), "In Flames," directed by Zarrar Kahn and produced by Anam Abbas, presents a chilling horror feature set in Karachi. The narrative unfolds as a haunting tale following the demise of a family head, where a mother and daughter grapple with disrupted lives tormented by both tangible and spectral entities.
Despite missing the Oscars shortlist, "In Flames" stands out for its representation of Pakistani cinema on the global stage. PASC Chairperson Mohammed Ali Naqvi expressed pride in the film's selection, emphasizing its brilliance and contribution to the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema.
Director Zarrar Kahn conveyed his honour at the film's recognition by Pakistan's Oscar committee, highlighting its significance despite challenges in local distribution. "In Flames" has garnered acclaim at renowned film festivals worldwide, resonating as a poignant call to action against patriarchy while championing the resilience of communities and offering a powerful testament to Pakistan's cinematic prowess.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
