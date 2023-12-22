Search

Pakistani horror movie 'In Flames' faces Oscars snub

09:35 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
Pakistani horror movie 'In Flames' faces Oscars snub
The excitement for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony reached new heights with the recent release of shortlists in 10 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Greta Gerwig's innovative meta-comedy, "Barbie," emerged as a frontrunner, securing five mentions across various categories, including sound and original song submissions from renowned artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, along with an original score from the latter duo.

In the international feature category, expected contenders found their place with minimal surprises, including the U.K.'s "The Zone of Interest" and Spain's "Society of the Snow." However, the absence of notable entries like Romania’s "Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World" and Chile’s "The Settlers" did not go unnoticed. Notably, Pakistan's official entry, "In Flames," failed to secure a spot in the shortlist.

Selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC), "In Flames," directed by Zarrar Kahn and produced by Anam Abbas, presents a chilling horror feature set in Karachi. The narrative unfolds as a haunting tale following the demise of a family head, where a mother and daughter grapple with disrupted lives tormented by both tangible and spectral entities.

Despite missing the Oscars shortlist, "In Flames" stands out for its representation of Pakistani cinema on the global stage. PASC Chairperson Mohammed Ali Naqvi expressed pride in the film's selection, emphasizing its brilliance and contribution to the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema.

Director Zarrar Kahn conveyed his honour at the film's recognition by Pakistan's Oscar committee, highlighting its significance despite challenges in local distribution. "In Flames" has garnered acclaim at renowned film festivals worldwide, resonating as a poignant call to action against patriarchy while championing the resilience of communities and offering a powerful testament to Pakistan's cinematic prowess.

