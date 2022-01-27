Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at birthday party
10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at birthday party
LAHORE – Actor Javeria Abbasi and her daughter Anzela Abbasi have been bashed online for wearing revealing clothes at a birthday party.

As mother Juvaria shared the moment from Anzela's big day, netizens got irked and have targeted the duo for promoting ‘obscenity’ in the South Asian country.

Anzela can be seen donning a sleeveless black top that comes up to her waist along with black pants.

Taking it to Instagram, the Bay Qasoor actor shared the snaps. “Most beautiful baby girl in the world”, she captioned the recent post.

Some users expressed love while many seemed not so impressed with the photo shoot. A user commented that it’s a matter of ‘pride’ for Pakistani actors to show their body parts.

Check some of the reactions: 

