Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at birthday party
Share
LAHORE – Actor Javeria Abbasi and her daughter Anzela Abbasi have been bashed online for wearing revealing clothes at a birthday party.
As mother Juvaria shared the moment from Anzela's big day, netizens got irked and have targeted the duo for promoting ‘obscenity’ in the South Asian country.
Anzela can be seen donning a sleeveless black top that comes up to her waist along with black pants.
Taking it to Instagram, the Bay Qasoor actor shared the snaps. “Most beautiful baby girl in the world”, she captioned the recent post.
View this post on Instagram
Some users expressed love while many seemed not so impressed with the photo shoot. A user commented that it’s a matter of ‘pride’ for Pakistani actors to show their body parts.
Check some of the reactions:
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Blow for Karachi Kings as injured Amir doubtful for first game ...11:51 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- LIVE: PM Imran addresses launching ceremony of Criminal Law and ...11:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at ...10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Punjab govt moves top court against LHC order on Ravi riverfront ...10:27 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7 set to roll into action today in Karachi09:53 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Atif Aslam praises wife Sara's 'sense of style' for picking his PSL 7 ...08:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021