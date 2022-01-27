PM Imran vows speedy provision of justice for all Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Criminal Law and Justice Reforms aimed at ensuring speedy justice to the common man.

The premier while addressing the ceremony termed the launching of Criminal Law and Justice Reforms as a major step towards ensuring rule of law in Pakistan.

He reiterated to provide justice to the common man and bring the powerful people under the ambit of law saying the responsibility now rests with the judiciary and the lawyers to implement these reforms.

PM hailed the use of technology in the judicial system, saying it will benefit the common man. He regretted that the old rotten system only suited and benefited the powerful people. He said this process of reforms will continue in the days ahead to take forward the country.

Imran Khan emphasized that rule of law is a prerequisite to progress and development of any country. He said State of Madina became the greatest one in the world because it followed the principles of humanity and rule of law.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said seven hundred amendments have been introduced which have completely overhauled the Criminal Law and Justice System.

Cases will be decided in nine months and if it does not happen, the trial judge will have to furnish the explanation, Naseem said saying disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated if the explanation is not found to be acceptable.