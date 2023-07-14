Aashir Wajahat's debut film JOHN premieres in style

The Pakistani film industry continues to flourish, with a diverse range of films hitting the screens every day. Despite the prevailing economic challenges and high inflation in Pakistan, people showed great enthusiasm by flocking to the cinemas during Eid, marking a significant moment for cinema.
From comedy and romance to action-packed blockbusters, the industry caters to every genre. Titled "John," this independent film features a talented cast including Ashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, and Raza Samo, alongside other notable actors. The film's trailer has already generated considerable buzz, as it tackles thought-provoking societal issues with a serious tone.
Last night, a star-studded premiere for "John" took place in Karachi, where renowned personalities such as Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira Mani, Kubra Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Zaviyar Nauman graced the event.
This indie gem follows the journey of a humble garbage collector who unwittingly gets entangled with a dangerous criminal gang, all while navigating the complexities of love.
Written and co-produced by the talented Babar Ali, who also serves as the film's director, "John" promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Joining him in the production is Fiza Khanum, adding her expertise as a producer. The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast including Saleem Mairaj, Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, Faiza Gilani, Rashid Farooqui, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Tabish Mughal, and Raza Samo.
Shot in authentic locations with limited resources, "John" embodies the true spirit of an indie project. The lead actors faced numerous challenges during the production, but their dedication and perseverance shone through, leaving them with invaluable experiences.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
