Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Swat and surrounding areas

A moderate earthquake struck the Swat region and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, causing residents to flee their homes in fear. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The tremor's epicenter was located near the Tajikistan border, with an underground depth recorded at 200 kilometers. Despite the intensity of the quake, no casualties or significant damage to property have been reported in Swat or its neighboring regions.

The sudden quake prompted widespread panic among the local population, many of whom began reciting verses from the Holy Quran for safety and protection. The tremor serves as a stark reminder of the region's vulnerability to seismic activity, as this marks the second earthquake in recent weeks. On July 2, Mingora and surrounding areas experienced a similar tremor with a magnitude of 4.5, originating from the same region near the Tajikistan border.

Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, although no immediate threats have been identified. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in the event of aftershocks.