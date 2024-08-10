KP announces free solar systems for 100,000 families; check eligibility 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the provision of free solar systems to 100,000 households in the province.
The chief minister stated that solar systems of up to 2 kilowatts will be provided to these households and it will include panels, inverters, wiring, fans, and bulbs.
He hoped that installing 100,000 solar systems will reduce electricity theft and line losses in the province.
The chief minister noted that while only panels are being provided in Punjab, the KP government will give complete solar systems to the selected families. He highlighted Rs20 billion funds have been allocated for this project.
Who is Eligible for Solar System in KP
The solar systems will be given to households registered under the Ehsaas Program in the northwestern Pakistani province.
Punjab Solar Scheme 2024
Punjab government is set to launch Chief Minister's Roshan Gharana Programme to distribute free solar panels on Independence Day, August 14 as households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive free solar panels.
Solar panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost for those using between 200-500 units per month, with the remaining amount subsidized by the government of Punjab. These payments will be interest-free and spread out over five years.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
