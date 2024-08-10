KP announces free solar systems for 100,000 families; check eligibility 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the provision of free solar systems to 100,000 households in the province.

The chief minister stated that solar systems of up to 2 kilowatts will be provided to these households and it will include panels, inverters, wiring, fans, and bulbs.

He hoped that installing 100,000 solar systems will reduce electricity theft and line losses in the province.

The chief minister noted that while only panels are being provided in Punjab, the KP government will give complete solar systems to the selected families. He highlighted Rs20 billion funds have been allocated for this project.

Who is Eligible for Solar System in KP

The solar systems will be given to households registered under the Ehsaas Program in the northwestern Pakistani province.

Punjab Solar Scheme 2024

Punjab government is set to launch Chief Minister's Roshan Gharana Programme to distribute free solar panels on Independence Day, August 14 as households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive free solar panels.

Solar panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost for those using between 200-500 units per month, with the remaining amount subsidized by the government of Punjab. These payments will be interest-free and spread out over five years.