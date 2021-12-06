Major Shabbir Sharif's supreme sacrifice remembered on 50th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has paid homage to Major Shabbir Sharif, a true warrior who displayed unparalleled courage while defending the motherland and embraced martyrdom 50 years ago at Sulemanki Sector during the 1971 war.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared a tweet in this regard. “On his 50th martyrdom anniversary, we pay tribute to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, a most gallant officer who received SJ in 1965 & NH during 71 War for heroic action at Sulemanki Sector. His supreme sacrifice reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland”, the tweet reads.

On his 50th martyrdom anniversary, we pay tribute to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, a most gallant officer who received SJ in 1965 & NH during 71 War for heroic action @ Sulemanki Sector. His supreme sacrifice reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 5, 2021

Maj Shabbir, a recipient of the Sword of Honour, Sitara-i-Jurrat in the 1965 War, and Nishan-i-Haider in the 1971 War was the only person ever who received both bravery awards. He was also awarded the Sword of Honour at Pakistan Military Academy upon graduation.

The battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment in which Major Shabbir Sharif was commissioned, also observes Shabbir Day annually with great solemnity and gratitude.

In December 1971 Sharif, being a company commander, 6th Frontier Force Regiment, was ordered to capture high ground near Sulemanki Headworks defended by more than a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks.

Nation remembers war hero Major Akram on 50th ... 10:53 AM | 5 Dec, 2021 RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has paid homage to 1971 war hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his ...

The valiant officer captured that area, killing forty-three enemies and destroying four tanks. Sharif and men also repulsed counterattack by two enemy battalions. On December 6, 1971, he was directly hit by a tank shell and embraced martyrdom.

Sharif has a prominent military background as he is the nephew of another Nishan-e-Haider holder Raja Aziz Bhatti. Shabbir Sharif is the elder brother of former Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Raheel Sharif.